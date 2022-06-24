Man Charged in Deadly Roxbury Shooting

A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting earlier this month in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police said the shooting took place in the Rockland Street area around 9:30 p.m. on June 12.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Jordan Bridgeman-Dicks, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Friday that 28-year-old Shivon Dorsey of Roxbury had been arrested around 1 p.m. that day in Dorchester on a warrant for murder.

Dorsey is expected to be arraigned at some point in the future at Roxbury District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives with the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470.