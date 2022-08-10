Local

Man Charged in Everett Killing Was Upset About Victim's Relationship With His Estranged Wife: DA

Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month.

Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

On July 19 police were called to the home on Central Avenue around 4:22 a.m. and found Sutson, who is from Lynn, dead inside. He had an apparent gunshot wound.

The DA's office said investigators believe Green shot Sutson because he was having a relationship with Green's estranged wife, who lived in the apartment.

Green was arrested Wednesday in Reading. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

