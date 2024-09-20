Man charged in fatal shootings of father, stepmom, stepbrother in Vermont

A New York man is facing three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his father, stepmother and 13-year-old stepbrother last weekend in Vermont.

Brian Crossman, 46, a local selectboard member; his wife Erica Crossman, 41; and their son Colin Taft, 13, were found dead in their home on Route 133 in Pawlet on Sunday. The town of about 1,400 people is near the New York state line. All three deaths were ruled homicides.

Vermont State Police obtained an arrest warrant Friday for Brian Crossman Jr., 23, of Granville, New York. After the warrant was issued, New York State Police located Crossman Jr. and took him into custody.

He is being held without bail pending an appearance before a New York Judge and the initiation of proceedings for his extradition to Vermont. His initial court appearance in New York was expected to be held Friday afternoon in Glens Falls and the timing of his return to Vermont is not yet known.

Vermont State Police said their investigation identified "significant evidence" linking Crossman Jr. to the killings, including digital information, statements, injuries and various interviews.

Members of the Pawlet selectboard, who are elected by residents to oversee town expenditures and enact ordinances, held their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. Crossman’s seat was vacant and there were flowers at his place at the table.

Mike Beecher, chairperson of the five-member board, read a statement: “Brian Crossman was a friend and neighbor, a hardworking community member who just this year stepped up to join the Pawlet Selectboard.

“This tragedy that struck him and his family has also hit our community hard, and we are shaken and grieving. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating loss.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.