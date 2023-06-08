Man charged in hit-and-run that killed woman in Rochester, NH

Police have arrested a man they say fled after fatally hitting a pedestrian last week in Rochester, New Hampshire.

The crash happened Friday night near a Hannaford supermarket on Milton Road. The victim, 60-year-old Kimberly Lucier of Rochester, was pushing an empty stroller when she was hit from behind.

Lucier was found unconscious with a head injury. She was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where she died from her injuries Monday.

Police in Rochester said Thursday that 43-year-old Christopher Robinson of Milton had been arrested after contacting the department. Investigators had not identified him before he reached out, they said.

Robinson turned himself in Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued on a felony charge of conduct after an accident for leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in Lucier's death.

Authorities said Robinson was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is due to be arraigned Tuesday at Strafford Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.