Man charged in hit-and-run that killed young Roxbury woman

A man has been arrested nearly a month after a young Boston woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury.

Taylor Wilkinson, a 20-year-old Fisher College sophomore from Roxbury, was crossing Washington Street near Lenox Street on Jan. 18 when she was fatally hit by a driver who fled the scene. Her sister, Carlee, was also hurt.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said 36-year-old Christopher Baker, who is homeless, was arrested Wednesday evening on Belvidere Street in Back Bay.

Baker faces charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a crash causing injury and death, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is due to be arraigned Thursday morning in Roxbury District Court, prosecutors said.

Carlee Wilkinson, who was hit at the same time as her sister, suffered a broken foot and severe bruising on her face.

"I had Taylor's hand, so I tried to pull her back and make sure she wouldn't get hit, and after that it was all black," she told NBC10 Boston. "When I woke backup, I seen Taylor lying down. I said, 'My sister, my sister,' so I grabbed my phone — I was still limping — I pressed 9-1-1 and don't remember if I pressed the call button or not."

Taylor's twin sister, Tyler, said she lost her "other half."

"Now that I have to live without her, I don't know what to do anymore," she said.

The family was joined by community members at a vigil in her honor days after the crash.