Man Charged in Killing of Boston Doctors Removed From Court After Outburst

The man charged with killing two doctors in their luxury Boston condominium was removed from the courtroom after threatening to sexually assault the prosecutor's wife.

Bampumim Teixeira said Tuesday ``Hey Pappas, you better hope I never get out of jail,`` before threatening the wife of Assistant Suffolk District Attorney John Pappas. Court officers escorted him from the room.

OUTBURST IN COURT: Teixeira just appeared to threaten the prosecutor. He said: “You better hope I never get out of jail.” He then started shouting inappropriate comments before being taken out of court. @NBC10Boston @necn — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) December 10, 2019

The jury, which has started deliberating, was not in the room.

Teixeira is on trial for the killings of Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos. The engaged couple was found dead in their South Boston penthouse on May 5, 2017. Teixeira was shot by police when he was arrested at the scene.

The judge said that because Teixeira was not being able to behave in an appropriate manner, he would not be allowed to be present when the jury came. The jury was ordered to continue deliberations.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said investigators assigned to her office are in the process of interviewing court personnel regarding the alleged threats made by Teixeira. Video is also being reviewed.

"Once this investigation is complete we will determine whether additional charges will be brought against Mr. Teixeira," she said in a statement. "I will never stand idly by if the safety of my employees or our communities is threatened."

Closing arguments took place Monday. The defense rested without calling a single witness.

Before both sides rested on Friday, the jury listened to the rest of a recorded interview Teixeira did with police one day after the murders. The hour-and-a-half long recording first started playing in open court on Thursday.

In the interview, Teixeira claimed he had an affair with Bolanos while he worked as a doorman in the building. He said Bolanos invited him back to the penthouse when Field unexpectedly came home and killed her. Teixeira said he then killed Field in an act of self-defense.

"He has to pay for it," Teixeira told police in the interview. "I don’t feel guilty conscience because I did nothing wrong."

The families of the victims shook their heads in disbelief as they listened. The jury then saw video that prosecutors said shows Teixeira entering the apartment building through the garage before the murders.

In the video, Teixeira is wearing the same yellow shirt that a crime scene expert testified was later stained with the Field and Bolanos' blood.

Defense attorney Steven Sack questioned the police work in the case while the sergeant detective who conducted the interview was on the stand. He argued not all of the evidence was documented and the times on the surveillance video were off.

Before Sgt. Det. Michael Devane was done testifying, prosecutors asked him about the chilling message scrawled on the couples’ wall that read “he killed my wife.” While the message was never fully explained at trial, police said they did find the black sharpie in Teixeira’s bag.

“I asked him if he wrote anything on the wall,” Devane said. “He didn’t have any idea.”

