Man Charged in Marshfield Couple's Murder Expected in Florida Court

The man wanted in connection with the brutal murder of a Marshfield, Massachusetts couple is expected in a Florida courtroom Monday, following his arrest Friday evening, according to a report.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed over the weekend that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley was arrested in Miami Beach, after an urgent manhunt that went on for days following the double murder.

Arrest Made In Marshfield Murder pic.twitter.com/L3QdvmJvhX — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) December 3, 2022

Keeley is scheduled to appear in court in Florida Monday, when he will have a chance whether or not to waive rendition, according to The Boston Globe.

Law enforcement announced last Wednesday that they were searching for Keeley, after finding the bodies of Carl and Vicki Mattson stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home Tuesday night.

Keeley was arrested in Florida after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer, a source told NBC10 Boston. Miami-Dade County's booking website showed Keeley being charged as a fugitive. An arrest warrant out of Massachusetts was filed last week charging him with homicide in the case.

Prosecutors believed the attack was targeted, not random, and said that Keeley was acquainted with the couple. Authorities have not specified the nature of his relationship to them, though.

Court documents obtained by NBC10 Boston have shown that Keeley had a prior criminal history including several violent incidents.