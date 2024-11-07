Man charged in ‘random' stabbing of teen girl at Dollar Tree on Cape Cod

A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing a teenage girl at a Cape Cod store.

Police in Barnstable, Massachusetts, said the stabbing happened Thursday at the Dollar Tree in Hyannis. They arrested 31-year-old Hyannis resident Nikolas Rescigno.

The victim, described by police as a juvenile, was brought to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the girl was standing next to her mother when Rescigno approached her from behind, stabbing her in the lower backside without warning.

"Rescigno is unknown to the victim and this attack appears to be random and unprovoked," police said in a statement.

Police arrested Rescigno on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as an outstanding warrant related to "another incident involving a knife at the Cape Cod Mall in May of 2023." He allegedly failed to appear in court in that case.

Rescigno was held on $5,000 bail before a scheduled arraignment Friday at Barnstable District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.