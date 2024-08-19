Man charged in Boston diner stabbing held without bail

A man charged in a double stabbing at a diner in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood was held without bail after appearing in court on Monday.

Conrad Burnette, 62, a Milton resident, faces assault to murder and battery with a dangerous weapon charges after police say he stabbed two men at the Liberty Diner Saturday night.

Boston police say they responded around 9:11 p.m. to the area of 1003 Massachusetts Avenue, the listed address for Liberty Diner, for a report of a person stabbed and found two victims.

Upon arrival, officers also saw a person holding a man on the ground, who was armed with a knife. Police were able to quickly disarm the man with the knife and he was placed in handcuffs. He was later identified as Burnette.

Prosecutors say Burnette was harassing two men and a woman at the diner before Burnette attacked the men with a knife.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. One victim had life-threatening injuries, police said. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to be OK. Their names have not been released.

No arrests have been made in the incident that occurred near the Liberty Diner.

Detectives were able to recover two knives from the scene, according to police.