Man Charged in Vanessa Marcotte Murder Due in Court Wednesday

The man accused of killing Vanessa Marcotte is looking to toss key DNA evidence that links him to the crime during a hearing Wednesday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, of Worcester, is accused of killing 27-year-old Marcotte five years ago as she was running near her mother’s home in Princeton. Colon-Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and is due in court at 9 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The lawyer representing Colon-Ortiz argues that the DNA evidence, a cheek swab taken in 2016 as police were looking for suspects, should be excluded from the trial.

Investigators say Colon-Ortiz agreed to give them the sample, which matches DNA collected from underneath Marcotte’s finger nails.

But the defense counters his consent was not voluntary, therefore the evidence wasn’t gathered legally, because Colon-Ortiz didn't understand what he agreed to due to a language barrier.

Marcotte was visiting her mother in Princeton, Massachusetts in 2016 when she failed to return from a run. Her body was found hours later in the nearby woods.