Man charged in Watertown break-ins may be involved in other cases, police say

A Newton, Massachusetts, man has been arrested in a string of attempted break-ins in neighboring Watertown, police said Tuesday.

Jonathan Quintanilla is accused in a series of attempted break-ins at homes and cars in the West end neighborhoods of Watertown over the weekend. Police released surveillance video to the public before announcing the arrest.

Investigators believe Quintanilla may be involved in other break-ins in the area. Anyone who recognizes him or thinks they may have surveillance video of him is asked to contact police.

Watertown police remind residents they can take steps to reduce their risk of burglary, including:

