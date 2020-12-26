Attacker at Large in Christmas Night Worcester Stabbing, Police Say

A Worcester man is wanted for assault and battery after allegedly stabbing a man with a box cutter on Christmas night.

Worcester police were called to a report of a stabbing at a homeless community center on Queen Street shortly before 9:30 p.m on Friday, the department said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds from a box cutter. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, 24-year-old Ramon Feliciano, allegedly stabbed the victim while he was laying on the floor. Police said Feliciano took off after the stabbing.

A warrant has been issued for Feliciano for an assault and battery charge.