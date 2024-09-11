Man charged with assaulting 5-year-old child in Manchester, NH

A Manchester, New Hampshire, man has been charged with assaulting a 5-year-old child, according to police.

Manchester police said they arrested 27-year-old Domingo Pacheco on Monday and charged him with second degree assault.

hey said they were notified by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families on Aug. 23 of a child who had an injury to his face. The anonymous person who reported the injury said they suspected child abuse.

As a result of their investigation, police learned that the child was in Pacheco's care at the time of the assault.

Pacheco has been placed on preventative detention. No further information about bail or court information was released.