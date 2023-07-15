Man charged with attempted arson in Vermont

Authorities charged a man with attempted arson in Waterbury, Vermont on Tuesday morning.

Vermont State Police say they were investigating a house located 1459 Sweet Road.

Authorities say John Neville, of Waterbury, placed a Molotov cocktail outside the resident but couldn't ignite it.

Police executed a search warrant on Friday and seized additional evidence, according to authorities.

Neville has been charged with attempted first-degree arson, reckless endangerment and unlawful trespassing.