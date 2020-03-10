Local
Man Charged With Carjacking Woman at Knifepoint at RI Casino: Police

Jeremy Touch has been ordered held without bail after the alleged incident at Twin River Casino

Police say a Rhode Island man is accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint as she was leaving Twin River Casino.

Lincoln police say Jeremy Touch entered the passenger seat of a 43-year-old woman's car and threatened to kill her if she didn't give him her phone and car Friday night. The Johnston woman ran from the car and reported the crime.

Authorities chased the car until Touch got out and ran.

Touch was charged at his arraignment Monday with felony robbery of an occupied motor vehicle. He was held without bail, did not enter a plea and was referred to the public defender's office, according to online court records.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

