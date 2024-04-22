everett

Man charged with kidnapping and rape in Everett due in court

Jersson Canales was charged with kidnapping, rape, aggravated rape and attempted rape in connection with Saturday's incident

By Staff Reports

gavel
NBC10.com

A man who was arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape over the weekend in Everett, Massachusetts, is set to face a judge Monday.

Jersson Canales, 35, was arrested Saturday in connection with an incident that occurred earlier that day, Everett police said. The victim, they said, was safe and received medical treatment.

Canales was charged with kidnapping, rape, aggravated rape and attempted rape in connection with Saturday's incident.

He's being held pending his arraignment Monday in district court.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Further details weren't immediately released, including possible attorney information for Canales.

More Everett news

everett Apr 9

Police looking for owner of kitten found wearing a dress in Everett

everett Jan 5

Truck crashes into multi-family home in Everett, police say

everett Jan 5

Man fights off coyote that attacked small dog in Everett

This article tagged under:

everett
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us