Man Charged With Murder After Teen, Man Found Dead in Maine Home

A man has been charged with murder after a teenager and a man were found dead in Poland, Maine last week.

Maine State Police say 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan of Springfield, Massachusetts, and 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston, Maine, were found dead in a home on Tripp Lake Road on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

On Monday police announced murder charges around 46-year-old Aaron Aldrich of Auburn, Maine. Aldrich was already in jail in New Hampshire on unrelated charges.

Aldrich will face extradition in New Hampshire before he can answer to the Maine Charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department at 207-753-2599.