Man charged with murder of his wife in Norway, Maine

A man is being charged with murder after his wife was found dead in the driveway of a home in in Norway, Maine on Friday.

Police say they received a disturbance complaint around noon at a property on Greenwood Road.

When they arrived, they discovered 60-year-old Barbara St. George deceased in the driveway and Andrew St. George suffering from superficial injuries, according to police.

After being treated for injuries and released, Andrew St. George was arrested and charged with his wife's murder.

A cause of death is not being released at this time.

St. George is being held without bail at Oxford County Jail. He is expected to appear at Oxford Superior Court next week.