Man Charged With Murder of Mashpee Woman

A woman was killed Thursday in Mashpee, Massachusetts, and a man is facing murder charges.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said police respsonded around 11:40 a.m. to an apartment on Center Street, where a woman was found unresponsive after suffering blunt force trauma.

A man who is about 46 was arrested and is being charged with her murder, authorities said.

The suspect is in the hospital from injuries he sustained during the incident.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

