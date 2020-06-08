Man Charged With OUI in 1-Car Crash That Left Woman Dead

A Massachusetts man is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence in a one-car crash that left a woman dead in Norton.

Fifty-nine-year-old Russell Stone of Attleboro is charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The car authorities said Stone was driving crashed shortly before 4 p.m. on Oak Street Sunday. Witnesses described a speeding Toyota Camry going off the road, hitting a stone wall and a tree, officials said.

A 36-year-old Attleboro woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA's office said. That woman has not yet been publicly identified.

Stone and a 51-year-old Fall River woman were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, according to prosecutors.

Additionally, Stone was cited for speeding and negligent operation, authorities said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court at a later date.

It was not immediately clear if Stone had an attorney.