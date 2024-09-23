Man charged with sex crimes against child on Nantucket

The Boston Enforcement and Removal Operations office announced the arrest of a man on multiple counts of sex crimes against a minor on Nantucket.

Elmer Sola, 49, of El Salvador, was arrested Sept. 10 in Nantucket by ERO Boston officers. Authorities say Sola was in the country illegally and is charged with 11 counts of sex crimes against a child.

Sola was arraigned in Nantucket Superior Court on Aug. 14 on three counts of aggravated rape of a child and eight counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the ERO Boston office.

"Elmer Sola illegally entered the United States and then made his way to our Nantucket community before allegedly committing some horrific and despicable crimes against a child," said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. "ERO Boston officers will not tolerate such a threat to the children of our New England neighborhoods. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing heinous noncitizen offenders."

Sola remains in the custody of immigration authorities.

Two other men were arrested by ICE on Nantucket between Sept. 10 and 11, one man charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age or older and one man charged with raping a child.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency had contacted the Nantucket Police Department in early September to notify authorities of the execution of several administrative arrest warrants for immigration violations, according to Nantucket police. Authorities did not specify whether these Sept. 10 and 11 arrests were part of that raid, but ERO Boston said the warrants were specifically for "violent offenders."