Man charged with sex trafficking woman who he also forced to rob 7-Eleven stores in Mass.

A man is facing several charges after he allegedly trafficked a woman to engage in commercial sex acts and also forced her to assist him in robbing multiple convenience stores in Massachusetts.

The Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts announced Tuesday that David Walker had been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; one count of coercing a person to travel for purposes of prostitution; five counts of robbery interfering with interstate commerce; and one count of possessing, using, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The 26-year-old is currently in state custody on related charges and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

“Mr. Walker’s alleged conduct is horrifying. He is alleged to have callously exploited this young woman– forcing her into a life of fear and violence for his own criminal gain," Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy said in a press release. "As alleged, this defendant used extreme violence and intimidation to control his victim, even forcing her to participate in multiple robberies.”

According to the indictment, Walker met his victim on social media and initiated a romantic relationship before he started allegedly pressuring her to engage in commercial sex. When she repeatedly refused, Walker allegedly became physically violent with her, including grabbing her, putting his hands around her neck and slamming her into the floor.

Prosecutors allege that Walker coerced and forced the victim to travel from Massachusetts to Maine for the purpose of engaging in prostitution. He allegedly required her to make $800 per day selling her body for sex, taking all of the money for himself.

The indictment goes on to allege that Walker would physically and sexually abuse the victim if she made less than the amount he required of her.

Walker’s abuse allegedly included choking the victim until she lost consciousness, kicking her in the stomach, holding knives to her throat and holding a loaded gun to her head. He also allegedly threatened to kill her and her family members if she disobeyed him.

Prosecutors further allege that Walker forced the victim to use drugs, including crack, cocaine, mushrooms and Percocet, to make her less able to refuse when he wanted her to engage in prostitution.

“The acts of extreme violence Walker is charged with paint a nightmarish picture," said Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol for Homeland Security Investigations in New England. "The account from this survivor is heartbreaking and unfortunately, one we see too often from those who are trafficked. Benign romantic relationships can quickly be upended and turned into a relationship of abuse, violence, and coercion.”

Additionally, on different dates in October 2023, Walker allegedly robbed four separate 7-Eleven convenience stores in West Roxbury, Cambridge, Watertown and Pepperell and attempted to rob a fifth location in Everett, forcing and coercing the same victim to assist him, the indictment alleges. Walker also forced the victim to drive him to Dorchester so that he could pick up a semi-automatic handgun to use in the West Roxbury robbery.

There was no immediate word on when Walker is due in Boston court, or if he's obtained an attorney.

The charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charges of coercing a person to travel for purposes of prostitution provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of Hobbs Act robbery provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possessing, using, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

“This indictment is one of many we have brought against men who traffic women through force, fraud, or coercion. The penalties for such conduct are rightly severe and this office is steadfast in its commitment to protecting victims of trafficking and ensuring that those who engage in such reprehensible conduct are brought to justice,” Levy said.

If you or someone you know may be impacted or experiencing commercial sex trafficking, you're asked to contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.