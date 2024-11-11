Massachusetts

Man charged with shooting 50-year-old woman in the stomach

The woman is expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

Handcuffs
GETTY IMAGES

A man is under arrest after he allegedly shot a 50-year-old woman in the stomach on Sunday at her home in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Northampton police received a call at 8:30 a.m. Sunday from a woman saying she had been shot in the stomach and left her home on Pencasal Drive in the village of Florence, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said in a release. She told police a man remained inside the house with a gun.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment. The district attorney's office said she is expected to survive.

Northampton and state police responded to the home, where the 65-year-old suspect surrendered without incident and was placed under arrest.

He is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a family member and is expected to be arraigned in Northampton District Court on Tuesday. His name has not been released.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Negotiations resume in North Shore teacher strikes

Chris Forsberg 2 hours ago

Jaylen Brown, Celtics prove they're still not taking any mess

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us