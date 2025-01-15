Maine

Maine man arrested for shooting stepbrother in the leg

The victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive, police said

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

A 41-year-old man has been charged with shooting his stepbrother in the leg on Tuesday in South Portland, Maine.

South Portland police said they responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at 616 Westbrook Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot to his lower leg. Police immediately applied a tourniquet, and the victim was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he underwent surgery. His injuries were serious but he is expected to survive.

Police said John Williams, the victim's stepbrother, has been charged with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct and assault. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail for processing. No details were released on when he might appear in court.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.

