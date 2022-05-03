Man Charged With Stabbing His Father to Death Ordered Held Without Bail

A man charged with stabbing his father to death in Lynn, Massachusetts was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday.

Thomas Tully, 22, appeared in Lynn District Court to face charges in the stabbing death of 58-year-old Michael Tully, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He is scheduled to return to court on May 31.

Police responded to the stabbing on Myrtle Street in Lynn just before 6 p.m. Monday.

The victim, Michael Tully, was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thomas Tully was taken into custody. He is charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

Residents on Myrtle Street said they were startled by the news that one of their neighbors had been killed.

"Around here, you don't hear things like that," one neighbor said. "It's a very safe neighborhood."

"Very, very good family, very friendly. You know, they always wave goodbye," she added. "It breaks my heart."