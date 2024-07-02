Man charged with stealing food from Burger King drive thru customer, exposing himself in area backyard

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole food from a Burger King drive thru customer, fled the scene and then exposed himself while in an area backyard.

Reading police said they received a call around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a man causing a disturbance and stealing food at the Burger King on Main Street. When they arrived, officers learned that a man had stolen a food order from a driver in the drive thru window and run away.

Preliminary investigation identified the man as 33-year-old Corey Tetreault, of Gill, who is known to police.

About 20 minutes later, police received another report from a resident on Main Street who said a man was in their backyard and refused to leave. Officers responded and found Tetreault, who was standing over a Burger King bag. He was arrested without incident, but police said they later learned that he had exposed himself while in the backyard.

Tetreault is charged with unarmed robbery, disorderly conduct, open and gross lewdness and larceny under $1,200. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Woburn District Court.