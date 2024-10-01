Man charged with strangling his mother to death in Rhode Island

A 27-year-old Rhode Island man has been charged with murder after his mother was found strangled to death in her home on Monday afternoon.

Bryan Wilson, of Narragansett, is charged with second-degree domestic murder and violation of a protective order, according to Narragansett police. He was arraigned Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 9. His case has also been referred to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Narragansett police said they responded to a home on Inkberry Trail just before 1:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious death. Once on scene, officers and detectives conducted a preliminary investigation. The victim was declared dead and Wilson, her son, was taken into custody.

The victim's name was not released by police, but WJAR identified her as Hawazoe Robinson.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that Wilson strangled Robinson to death and then called 911 and confessed. An argument with his mother reportedly led to the physical confrontation.

Police said no additional details are being released, and their investigation is ongoing. They said there is no threat to public safety.