Man charged with threatening 3 people with gun at NH mall

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he threatened three people -- including his ex-girlfriend -- with a gun at a local mall.

Nashua police said 33-year-old Trevor Hart is charged with three counts of criminal threatening. He was held pending his arraignment Monday afternoon in Nashua District Court.

Police said they responded to the Pheasant Lane Mall on Saturday for a report of a domestic incident where a man had displayed a gun. Arriving officers learned that a man, later identified as Hart, had threatened three separate people with a gun while inside the mall, one of whom was his ex-girlfriend.

Hart left the area before police arrived. Officers were given a description of the motorcycle he was driving, and patrol officers were able to locate him on the highway a short time later and place him under arrest. They said a gun was located during their investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department's Crime Line at 603-589-1665.