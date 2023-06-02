Man, Boy Dead in New Bedford Murder-Suicide; Apparent Ties to Missing Woman

A man and a child were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said.

Local police went to the home on Phillips Road near Hillcrest Road for a wellbeing check that was requested by family, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

George Scott III and his 8-year-old son were believed to be the two people found dead at the home, Quinn told WJAR, though their identities needed to be confirmed by the medical examiner's office.

Scott was a person of interest in the disappearance of Lisa Hazard, of Fall River, who was last seen in 2019, according to Quinn. He noted that the home had been searched last month, and that the search warrants were sealed by a judge.

Hazard was last seen in New Bedford on March 3, 2019, according to the Bristol County Distrit Attorney's Office.

"After leaving the residence of her son’s father located at 1643 Phillips Rd, New Bedford, she was supposed to go to a drug rehabilitation center. She was never seen after that time," reads Hazard's missing person's case on the DA's website.

Hazard was 28 at the time of her disappearance.