Man Collapses After Rescuing Woman, 97, From NH House Fire

A New Hampshire man who helped save a neighbor from a house fire on Friday collapsed and went into cardiac arrest, fire officials said.

Shirley Buder, 97, was in her home in Nashua when the fire broke out on Friday evening, Nashua Fire Rescue Deputy Chief William Atkinson said in a statement.

Two men ran inside the burning house to rescue the woman and carry her out as she still sat in her chair. Following the rescue, one of the men collapsed, The Nashua Telegraph reported.

Fire officials said they arrived at the scene and found paramedics performing CPR on the man on the front lawn.

He was revived and taken to a hospital, the newspaper said.

Atkinson said officials do not know the extent of the damage to the house.

The fire remains under investigation.