Man convicted in 1991 killing of Connecticut state trooper denied parole

A man convicted of in the 1991 shooting death of a Connecticut State Police trooper has been denied parole.

Duane Johnson went before the state Board of Pardons and Parole on Friday.

Johnson, along with his brother, Terry Johnson, were convicted of killing Trooper Russell Bagshaw when he interrupted them during a burglary of a sporting goods store in Windham on June 5, 1991.

Duane Johnson was originally sentenced to life in prison without parole. That sentence was later reduced to include the possibility of parole and a release date in 2035.

The brothers were stealing guns from the store when Trooper Bagshaw pulled up in his police cruiser, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Terry Johnson fired at the car, striking Trooper Bagshaw in the chest and killing him.

Trooper Bagshaw didn't even have time to use his radio to call for help, according to Connecticut State Police.

Duane Johnson, now 52, accepted responsibility for his role in the trooper's killing in his statement to the board members on Friday.

The board also heard from Trooper Bagshaw's family members, including his twin brother and his widow, who opposed Johnson's early release from prison.

"My husband, proud Connecticut State Trooper Russell Alan Bagshaw, badge number 534, died in a hail of gunfire alone in his car," Carol Bagshaw said in her statement to the board.

She told them the parole process has revictimized her and the rest of Bagshaw's family.

"My sentence has never, and will never end," she said.