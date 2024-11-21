Man convicted of raping minor in Brazil arrested in Methuen, ICE says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested a man in Massachusetts more than two years after he was sentenced for the rape of a child in Brazil.

ICE said Wednesday it had arrested Alexandre Romao De Oliveira, "a Brazilian foreign fugitive" who had been convicted of child rape in his home country, on Monday.

Romao De Oliveira was sentenced by a Brazilian court in February of 2022 to serve 14 years in prison for the rape of a minor. In April of that year, ICE says he entered the U.S. via New Mexico without being admitted by an immigration officer.

"Alexandre Romao De Oliveira is a convicted child rapist who fled his home country to evade justice," acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde of Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston said in a statement.

He was released from the custody of the Department of Homeland Security after being served with a notice to appear before a judge with the Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review, ICE said.

ICE also announced Wednesday that it had arrested Billy Erney Buitrago-Bustos, a 42-year-old from Colombia who was previously in the custody of Massachusetts law enforcement officials.

Buitrago-Bustos had previously been arrested by police in Great Barrington in October of last year. He was charged with rape of a child by force, statutory rape and aggravated rape.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Great Barrington Police Department after Buitrago-Bustos' arrest. The Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction released him into ICE custody Friday after he posted bail, the agency said.