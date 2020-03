A Massachusetts man is facing deportation after being convicted for sex trafficking in federal court.

Reginald Abraham, 51, used his houses in Dracut and Malden to hold victims from Maine who he would force into prostitution in other parts of New England, according to a story from the Boston Globe. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday.

The trafficking went on from 2012 to 2016. Abraham will be deported to Haiti, and must pay four victims $728,000 in restitution, according to the Globe.