Man crashes into garage and flees the scene in Maine: Police

Authorities are investigating a crash in Parsonsfield, Maine early Thursday morning.

Maine State Police say they responded to reports of an abandoned pick-up truck and boat in the travel lane of State Route 160.

Initial investigation determined that the driver of the pick-up truck missed a turn and crashed into a parked vehicle and a garage.

According to authorities, the driver, identified as 23-year-old Joshua Hermance of Parsonsfield, backed up and fled the scene.

Police say the damage was so extensive, Hermance abandoned the truck and fled the scene.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

Hermance is being charged with failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, failure to notify owner of accident, failure to produce or return to scene of accident, and leaving scene of an accident.