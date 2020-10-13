Local

car crash

Man Critically Injured After Being Trapped in Bolton Car Crash

The car veered off the road and into the wood line on Route 495 southbound in Bolton on Monday night

By Mary Markos

avid_creative

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after getting trapped in a car crash in Bolton, Massachusetts Monday night.

The car veered off the road and into the wood line on Route 495 southbound in Bolton around 8:49 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

Another person was in the car, but police did not have any information on their condition.

The crash and its cause remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. 

No further information was immediately available.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

One New England Airport Is Offering Coronavirus Testing. Experts Say It Could Soon Be the Norm

forecast 5 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Raw Weather with Wind, Heavy Rain Tuesday

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusetts State PoliceBolton
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us