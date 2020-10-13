Man Critically Injured After Being Trapped in Bolton Car Crash

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after getting trapped in a car crash in Bolton, Massachusetts Monday night.

The car veered off the road and into the wood line on Route 495 southbound in Bolton around 8:49 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

Another person was in the car, but police did not have any information on their condition.

The crash and its cause remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

No further information was immediately available.