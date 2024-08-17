Man critically injured in Dorchester shooting

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight.

Boston police say they received a call just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a person shot in the area of Geneva Avenue and Dakota Street.

Responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and police have not provided any further information at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.