Man Critically Injured in Explosion at Maine Junkyard

The victim's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

A man was critically injured in an explosion at a junkyard in Freeport, Maine, on Friday morning, state police said.

Freeport police and firefighters responded to Dave's Junkyard on Allen Range Road shortly before 9 a.m. for a report of an explosion. When they got there, they learned that a 60-year-old man had been working with an excavator on the site and punctured a cylinder of flammable gas.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with burns to his face and arms and police said he is in critical but stable condition. His name has not been released.

A small fire also broke out, but it was quickly extinguished.

"The explosion resulted in substantial damage to the excavator the victim was operating, as well as damage to adjacent buildings and equipment," Freeport Deputy Fire Chief Scott Smith said in statement.

The explosion was reportedly felt from miles away and caused some minor damage to nearby homes.

A team of investigators from the state Fire Marshal's Office is on scene investigating, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

