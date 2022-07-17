Man Critically Injured in Mattapan Shooting: Boston Police

A man is fighting for his life after being shot Sunday night in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said.
Boston police responded to Elizabeth and Norfolk streets around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a man shot. The victim suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Elsewhere in Boston Sunday night, another man was critically injured in an unrelated shooting in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.