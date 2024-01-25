Man critically injured in overnight shooting in Manchester, NH

Police say a man was critically injured in a shooting overnight in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired in the area of Blaine and Cleveland streets. Arriving officers found shell casings on the sidewalk on Blaine Street.

A short time later, a man arrived at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said his injuries are believed to be life-threatening and evidence indicates the two incidents are connected.

No arrests have been made. Police said witnesses at the scene were uncooperative and gave only limited information.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.