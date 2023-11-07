Man critically injured in shooting in eastern Vermont

State police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in the town of Rockingham in eastern Vermont on Monday night.

Police said they received a call shortly before 6 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting at a residence on Hartley Hill Road. When they arrived, they found the victim, an adult male, critically injured.

He was taken by ambulance to Springfield Hospital and later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody, state police said, and there is no danger to the public.

The names of the victim and the shooter will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives, according to state police.

The investigation is still in its early stages. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call state police at 802-722-4600. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.