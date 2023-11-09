Man critically injured in Vermont shooting, shooter found dead of apparent suicide

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Vermont on Wednesday, and the shooter was later found dead of apparent suicide in a neighboring town.

Police received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Wednesday about a dispute between two roommates at a home on Elm Street in Hardwick, a town of about 3,000 residents in northern Vermont. When Hardwick police officers arrived, they found a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspected shooter, who was one of the man's rommates, was no longer at the home and a be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for the suspect, a man in his late 50s, and the vehicle he was believed to be driving.

Around 6:50 p.m., Vermont State Police received reports that a vehicle matching that description had crashed on Route 15 in nearby Walden. Responding troopers encountered the man, who was carrying a gun, on foot about 2 miles from the crash location.

Negotiators attempted to de-escalate the situation, and troopers deployed non-lethal rounds, but the suspect shot himself with his gun and was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:30 p.m.

The victim of the initial shooting was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of life-threatening injuries. No update on his condition was available on Thursday morning.

The names of the individuals involved will be released following further investigation and the notification of relatives, according to state police.

The state medical examiner's office in Burlington will conduct an autopsy on the shooter to confirm the cause and manner of his death.

The investigation is still in its early stages, state police said. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call state police at 802-748-3111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.