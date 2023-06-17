Local

Vermont

Man dead after car crash in Vermont highway

Police say they responded to a report of a truck that crashed into a wooded median of Interstate 91 northbound in Vermont.

Getty Images

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Barton, Vermont on Friday night.

The incident took place at around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say they responded to a report of a truck that crashed into a wooded median of Interstate 91 northbound in Vermont.

The driver, identified as Derick Ward, of Newport, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone who has any information on the crash is urged to contact authorities at 802-334-8881.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us