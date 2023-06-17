Man dead after car crash in Vermont highway

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Barton, Vermont on Friday night.

The incident took place at around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say they responded to a report of a truck that crashed into a wooded median of Interstate 91 northbound in Vermont.

The driver, identified as Derick Ward, of Newport, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

Anyone who has any information on the crash is urged to contact authorities at 802-334-8881.