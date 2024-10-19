Peabody

Man dead after fire in mobile home park in Peabody

As they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming through the roof of the mobile home and extended to a neighboring home, according to fire chief Jay Dowling.

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 72-year-old man is dead after a fire at a mobile home park in Peabody, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Peabody Fire responded to calls about a fire at 252 Newbury St. at around 5:30 a.m. where a body was uncovered in a bedroom.

As they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming through the roof of the mobile home and extended to a neighboring home, according to fire chief Jay Dowling.

A woman in her 70s in the neighboring trailer was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The identity of the man was not revealed at this time.

Local and state authorities are investigating the fire.

More Peabody news

Jun 23

Lane closures along Route 1 and I-95 in Peabody for emergency bridge deck repairs

Peabody May 30

SWAT assists in arresting 2 more youths over Peabody shootout, police say

This article tagged under:

PeabodyMassachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us