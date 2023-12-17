Man dead after fire in Old Town, Maine

A man died after a fire in Old Town, Maine, early Sunday morning.

Old Town Fire responded to a fire at 1015 Stillwater Avenue ar around 5:11 a.m.

One resident was able to get out safely while another one had to be rescued by firefighters, authorities say.

According to the fire department, 71-year-old Banton Foster was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.