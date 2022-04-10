Man Dead After Being Dragged by MBTA Red Line Train

A man suffered fatal injuries when his arm became stuck in an MBTA Red Line train door and he was dragged into a tunnel at the Broadway Station in Boston, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

An MBTA Transit Police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as the train was leaving the station. Specific details were not immediately available, and the victim's name has not been released.

No foul play is suspected.

An investigation is underway. More details were not immediately available.