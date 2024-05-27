Auburn

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Auburn

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Auburn, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a crash on Route 90 eastbound at around 4 p.m.

Authorities say a 2018 Harley Davidson was eastbound when it lost control and veered to the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail.

64-year-old John Huff, of Queens Village N.Y. was ejected from the motorcycle and declared dead at the scene.

The left lane was closed during the investigation but has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

