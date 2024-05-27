Man dead after motorcycle crash in Auburn

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Auburn, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a crash on Route 90 eastbound at around 4 p.m.

Authorities say a 2018 Harley Davidson was eastbound when it lost control and veered to the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail.

64-year-old John Huff, of Queens Village N.Y. was ejected from the motorcycle and declared dead at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The left lane was closed during the investigation but has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.