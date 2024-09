A man is dead after a shooting in Biddeford, Maine on Friday night.

Biddeford Police say they responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired on Foss Street at around 10:53 p.m.

Authorities said they found an injured man, identified as 46-year-old Gene Dares of Biddeford, at the scene.

Dares was declared dead at the scene, police say.

The cause of death was said to be a homicide, according to authorities.

The incident is under investigation