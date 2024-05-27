Attleboro

Man dead after stabbing in Attleboro; older brother arrested

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Attleboro, Massachusetts on Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police says they were called between 5 and 6 Melissa Drive around 3:25 am reporting a disturbance in progress.

As they arrived they found a man, identified as 47-year-old Richard McCormick, of North Attleboro, suffering from stab wounds, police say.

He was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

His brother, identified as 51-year-old James McCormick, of Attleboro was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery. 

McCormick will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

