Man dead after stabbing in Dorchester as police seek info

Police have not announced any arrests or identified the man fatally wounded

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A man who was stabbed on Friday night in the Dorchester section of Boston has died, the city's police department announced on Saturday morning.

Boston police officers responded to a reported stabbing at around 10 p.m. Friday near Peabody Square in Dorchester. They found the man when they arrived to the Dorchester Avenue address with stab wounds, according to the department.

The man was rushed to the hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway. Boston police are urging anyone with information to call detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Additional information was not immediately available.

