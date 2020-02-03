Man Dead After Stabbing in Hartford

A man is dead after a stabbing in Hartford Monday, according to police.

Police said they were called to 286 Bellevue St. around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man down in the building's hallway. When they arrived they found the victim, who appears to be in his 50s, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

Police said they found two crime scenes - one in an apartment and one in the hallway, and it does not appear to be a random attack.

Investigators are currently canvassing for witnesses and looking to review C4 surveillance footage. No suspect has been identified at this time.

This is the city's third homicide of the year.

The Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division have been called to the scene and are investigating. Anyone with information can contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-722-TIPS.

Homicide investigation-stabbing, 286 Bellevue Street. Unidentified adult male victim. Inside scene. MCD & CSD detectives on their way. Lt. Boisvert will meet media at Bellevue/Pavillion @ 8:30p. More info as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/C9CSvoBH8J — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 4, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.